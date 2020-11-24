Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $109,940,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,105 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 291.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $24,606,000.

VGT opened at $325.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.30.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

