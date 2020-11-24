Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000.

CWB stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $77.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

