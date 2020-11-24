Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 605,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

