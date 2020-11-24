Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2020 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $122.00.

11/16/2020 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $112.00 to $122.00.

11/12/2020 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2020 – Euronet Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Euronet Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

EEFT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,768. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 255.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,010 shares of company stock worth $19,922,641. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

