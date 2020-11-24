F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $190.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. F5 Networks traded as high as $166.72 and last traded at $163.59, with a volume of 1271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.20.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.58.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

