Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.25. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45,045 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

