Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of -807.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

