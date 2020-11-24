Financial Review: Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Media Group and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $225.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.07 $101.04 million $7.36 25.17

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 6.61% 9.77% 7.68%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Universal Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms, as well as related professional services. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

