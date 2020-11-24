Financial Survey: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradyne and Aehr Test Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 1 2 3 0 2.33 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne currently has a consensus target price of $99.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81% Aehr Test Systems -12.16% -19.14% -13.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradyne and Aehr Test Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.29 billion 7.84 $467.47 million $2.86 37.87 Aehr Test Systems $22.29 million 1.79 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradyne beats Aehr Test Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak contactor that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer's wafer to the WaferPak contactor; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer's modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

