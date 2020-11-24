Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.20

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 9134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

FIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,255,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 676,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fitbit by 0.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,501,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 57.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 8,322,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,600 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 64.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,554,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,435 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,432,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

