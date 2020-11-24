Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.