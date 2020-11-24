Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

