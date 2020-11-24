Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genfit by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNFT stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

