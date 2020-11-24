George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) vs. Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Head to Head Comparison

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Empire alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Empire and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 0 1 0 3.00 George Weston 0 1 3 0 2.75

George Weston has a consensus price target of $128.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.04%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Empire.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.71% 7.95% 2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire and George Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $37.97 billion 0.30 $182.37 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Summary

George Weston beats Empire on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns an interest in the Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust to own, operate, and develop a portfolio of grocery and drug store anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores, and mixed use developments; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, as well as in the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services; merchandisers, warehouse clubs, e-commerce retailers and businesses, mail order prescription drug distributors, limited assortment stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores. The Choice Properties segment owns, develops, and manages commercial, retail, industrial, office, and residential properties consisting of 726 properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, donuts, cakes, pies, cookies, and crackers through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets. This segment also supplies control brand products to retailers and distributors; ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to manufacturers in the frozen novelty category; and Girl Scout cookies. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.