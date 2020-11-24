Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 455,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 220,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,495. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.