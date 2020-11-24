Glenview Trust Co Acquires 3,492 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,680. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.