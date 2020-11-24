Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Comcast by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,115,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 991,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,867,000 after buying an additional 103,866 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 371,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,850,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

