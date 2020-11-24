Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 704,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.72. 33,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

