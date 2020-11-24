Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 622,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,552,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

