Glenview Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

