Glenview Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 147,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

