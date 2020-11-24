Glenview Trust Co Has $2.02 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8,043.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 110,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $211.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

