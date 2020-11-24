Glenview Trust Co Has $2.37 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

