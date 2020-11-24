Glenview Trust Co Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 107,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,185. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

