Glenview Trust Co Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 778,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,603,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $331.47. 53,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,725. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $335.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

