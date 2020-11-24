Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. 583,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,592,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

