Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,062. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

