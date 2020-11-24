Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock worth $10,717,889. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,104. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

