Glenview Trust Co Purchases 154 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, reaching $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,701. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.