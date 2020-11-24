Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.75. 33,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,079. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $218.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

