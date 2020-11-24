Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.06. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $194.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

