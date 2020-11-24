Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,871. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.