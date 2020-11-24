Glenview Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 172.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

