Glenview Trust Co Sells 18,732 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,783 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 194,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,061. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

