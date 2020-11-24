Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,081 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

COP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 428,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,317. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

