Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,197 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 727,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 73,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

