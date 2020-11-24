Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,632 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.19. 32,835 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.