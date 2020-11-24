Glenview Trust Co Sells 466 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

SYNA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 3,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

