Glenview Trust Co Sells 55 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 135.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 145,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.45. 24,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

