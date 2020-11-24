Glenview Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $153,279,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

