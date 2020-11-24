Glenview Trust Co Sells 813 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.12. 23,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,809. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

