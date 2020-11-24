Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,604,613. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

