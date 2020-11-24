Glenview Trust Co Trims Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.26% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

