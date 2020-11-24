Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,564,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,956 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,479,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 268,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 515,024 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 311,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

