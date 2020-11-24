Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,959 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,037. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.