Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.