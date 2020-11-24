Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 968,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

HAE opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $126.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

