Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.07. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 3,040 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 297.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.