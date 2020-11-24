Head-To-Head Analysis: Mopals.com (OTCMKTS:PALS) vs. PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Mopals.com (OTCMKTS:PALS) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mopals.com and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mopals.com N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96%

Volatility and Risk

Mopals.com has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mopals.com and PennyMac Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mopals.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 2.80 $392.96 million $4.89 11.68

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mopals.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mopals.com and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mopals.com 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 7 0 3.00

PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus target price of $68.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Mopals.com.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Mopals.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mopals.com

Mopals.com, Inc. operates as development stage Internet and mobile brand loyalty social media company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on building an Internet and mobile brand loyalty application and service for bridging the gap between social media and loyalty rewards. It intends to use an exclusive digital currency, MoCoins, to foster a community where consumers are rewarded for making purchases at participating businesses, as well as in a range of social media activities that enhance brand value. The company was formerly known as MortgageBrokers.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mopals.com, Inc. in March 2013. Mopals.com, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional, government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

