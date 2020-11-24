Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,757. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.